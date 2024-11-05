News & Insights

K.H. Group Holdings Plans Board Meeting for Key Decisions

November 05, 2024 — 04:10 am EST

K.H. Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1557) has released an update.

K.H. Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 22, 2024, to review and approve its unaudited interim results for the first half of the year, and to discuss the potential declaration of an interim dividend. This meeting could impact investor sentiment and the company’s stock performance, making it a noteworthy event for those tracking financial developments in the market.

