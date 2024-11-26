News & Insights

K.H. Group Holdings Delays Circular Dispatch for Acquisition

November 26, 2024 — 05:08 am EST

K.H. Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1557) has released an update.

K.H. Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a delay in the dispatch of its circular regarding the acquisition of a major transaction due to the need for more time to finalize certain information. The company has applied for an extension from the Stock Exchange and will announce a new dispatch date once the waiver is granted.

