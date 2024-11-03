KGL Resources Strikes High-Grade Copper at Reward Deeps

KGL Resources Limited (AU:KGL) has released an update.

KGL Resources Limited has reported promising high-grade copper intersections at its Reward Deeps and Reward Underground projects, sparking interest in their Jervois copper project in the Northern Territory. The latest drilling results not only confirm significant mineralization but also extend the known resource area, bolstering the company’s confidence in the project’s potential. With plans to update their resource model soon, investors are keenly watching for further developments.

