KGL Resources Expands Jervois Copper Project and Raises Funds

KGL Resources Limited is advancing its Jervois copper project with a recent drilling program, completing 22 diamond drill holes to expand its high-grade copper resource. The company also appointed a new CEO, Philip Condon, and raised approximately $8.08 million through an Entitlement Offer, enhancing its financial position as it continues feasibility updates and strategic development.

