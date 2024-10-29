News & Insights

KGL Resources Expands Jervois Copper Project and Raises Funds

October 29, 2024 — 11:47 pm EDT

KGL Resources Limited (AU:KGL) has released an update.

KGL Resources Limited is advancing its Jervois copper project with a recent drilling program, completing 22 diamond drill holes to expand its high-grade copper resource. The company also appointed a new CEO, Philip Condon, and raised approximately $8.08 million through an Entitlement Offer, enhancing its financial position as it continues feasibility updates and strategic development.

