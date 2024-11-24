KGL Resources Boosts Mineral Reserves at Jervois Project

KGL Resources Limited (AU:KGL) has released an update.

KGL Resources Limited has announced a significant 26.4% increase in its underground mineral resources at the Jervois Copper Project, following an extensive 2024 drilling program. This increase boosts the project’s contained copper to over half a million tonnes, enhancing its economic prospects. The company is also updating its feasibility study, which is expected to further solidify the project’s financial viability.

