KGL Resources Boosts Measured Resources at Jervois

KGL Resources Limited has reported a significant increase in the JORC Measured Resource for their Jervois Project, with a new update reflecting a boost in copper, silver, and gold estimates. This update is expected to enhance financing prospects as it solidifies the resource base for the initial years of production, with 67% now classified as Measured. The company is also planning further drilling in 2024 and aims to release an updated Feasibility Study by the end of the third or beginning of the fourth quarter of 2024.

