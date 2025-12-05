Kginicis Co. (KOSDAQ:035600) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 12,240.00

The average one-year price target for Kginicis Co. (KOSDAQ:035600) has been revised to ₩12,240.00 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of ₩10,200.00 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩10,100.00 to a high of ₩14,700.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.50% from the latest reported closing price of ₩10,690.00 / share.

Kginicis Co. Maintains 4.68% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.68%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kginicis Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 035600 is 0.01%, an increase of 11.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.48% to 263K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 123K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares , representing a decrease of 7.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 035600 by 4.97% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 42K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 27K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 40.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 035600 by 91.50% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 20K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 035600 by 20.74% over the last quarter.

