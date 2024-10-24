KGI Securities Upgrades Tesla (WBAG:TSLA)

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2024, KGI Securities upgraded their outlook for Tesla (WBAG:TSLA) from Neutral to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tesla. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 1.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSLA is 0.88%, an increase of 8.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.81% to 1,621,591K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 85,652K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85,113K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 10.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 71,212K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,825K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 8.68% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 58,334K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,909K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 9.45% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 42,709K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,096K shares , representing an increase of 8.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 21.16% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 35,997K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,985K shares , representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 4.26% over the last quarter.

