KGI Securities Initiates Coverage of Under Armour (WBAG:UAC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 7, 2025, KGI Securities initiated coverage of Under Armour (WBAG:UAC) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 576 funds or institutions reporting positions in Under Armour. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UAC is 0.23%, an increase of 3.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 181,274K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bdt Capital Partners holds 52,416K shares representing 25.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,000K shares , representing a decrease of 14.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAC by 0.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,508K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,607K shares , representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAC by 13.61% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 4,717K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,485K shares , representing a decrease of 16.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAC by 49.04% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,204K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,065K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAC by 11.37% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,037K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,999K shares , representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAC by 52.35% over the last quarter.

