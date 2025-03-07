KGI Securities Initiates Coverage of Under Armour (UA) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 7, 2025, KGI Securities initiated coverage of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.58% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Under Armour is $9.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.77 to a high of $14.69. The average price target represents an increase of 45.58% from its latest reported closing price of $6.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Under Armour is 6,552MM, an increase of 23.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 576 funds or institutions reporting positions in Under Armour. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UA is 0.23%, an increase of 3.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 181,274K shares. The put/call ratio of UA is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bdt Capital Partners holds 52,416K shares representing 25.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,000K shares , representing a decrease of 14.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UA by 0.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,508K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,607K shares , representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UA by 13.61% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 4,717K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,485K shares , representing a decrease of 16.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UA by 49.04% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,204K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,065K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UA by 11.37% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,037K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,999K shares , representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UA by 52.35% over the last quarter.

Under Armour Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Under Armour, Inc. is an American sports equipment company that manufactures footwear, sports and casual apparel. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, mono-branded Under Armour retail stores, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors.

