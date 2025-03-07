KGI Securities Initiates Coverage of Under Armour (LSE:0R2I) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 7, 2025, KGI Securities initiated coverage of Under Armour (LSE:0R2I) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.57% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Under Armour is 9.90 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 4.02 GBX to a high of 15.68 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 42.57% from its latest reported closing price of 6.94 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Under Armour is 6,483MM, an increase of 21.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 683 funds or institutions reporting positions in Under Armour. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R2I is 0.06%, an increase of 100.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.41% to 219,047K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 12,290K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 945K shares , representing an increase of 92.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R2I by 352.55% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 9,790K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,287K shares , representing an increase of 35.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R2I by 6.50% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 7,350K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings holds 6,312K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,139K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,895K shares , representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2I by 7.07% over the last quarter.

