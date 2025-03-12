KGI Securities Downgrades Uber Technologies (BVC:UBER)

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2025, KGI Securities downgraded their outlook for Uber Technologies (BVC:UBER) from Outperform to Neutral.

There are 3,126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uber Technologies. This is an increase of 143 owner(s) or 4.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBER is 0.53%, an increase of 287.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.70% to 2,085,599K shares.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 118,132K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,006K shares , representing an increase of 44.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 42.09% over the last quarter.

Public Investment Fund holds 72,841K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 62,682K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,269K shares , representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 21.64% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 61,789K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,695K shares , representing an increase of 24.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 21.06% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 57,000K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,022K shares , representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 21.34% over the last quarter.

