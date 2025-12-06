KGHM Polska Miedz (WSE:KGH) Price Target Increased by 18.65% to 235.81

The average one-year price target for KGHM Polska Miedz (WSE:KGH) has been revised to PLN235.81 / share. This is an increase of 18.65% from the prior estimate of PLN198.75 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of PLN202.00 to a high of PLN273.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.34% from the latest reported closing price of PLN235.00 / share.

KGHM Polska Miedz Maintains 1.11% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.11%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.17% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in KGHM Polska Miedz. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 5.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KGH is 0.34%, an increase of 1.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.04% to 16,404K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 2,403K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,055K shares , representing a decrease of 27.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGH by 2.60% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,970K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,940K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGH by 0.05% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 1,563K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,259K shares , representing an increase of 19.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGH by 6.68% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,261K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,245K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGH by 3.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,229K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,199K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGH by 0.97% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.