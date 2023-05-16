KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. - Bearer Shares (KGHPF) Declares $1.00 Dividend

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. - Bearer Shares said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $1.00 per share. Previously, the company paid $3.00 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 26, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 27, 2023 will receive the payment on August 10, 2023.

At the current share price of $19.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.26%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. - Bearer Shares. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KGHPF is 0.24%, an increase of 31.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.29% to 15,292K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 3,305K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,506K shares, representing an increase of 24.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGHPF by 39.39% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,799K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,822K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGHPF by 37.59% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,294K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,247K shares, representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGHPF by 7.87% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,042K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,016K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGHPF by 44.19% over the last quarter.

BGEHX - Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund Class 2 holds 898K shares. No change in the last quarter.

