KGHM Polska Miedz (KGHPF) Price Target Increased by 71.99% to 90.18

February 03, 2026 — 09:10 pm EST

The average one-year price target for KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCPK:KGHPF) has been revised to $90.18 / share. This is an increase of 71.99% from the prior estimate of $52.43 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $65.26 to a high of $108.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 131.89% from the latest reported closing price of $38.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in KGHM Polska Miedz. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 27.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KGHPF is 0.37%, an increase of 11.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.75% to 12,718K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 2,403K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,055K shares , representing a decrease of 27.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGHPF by 2.60% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,970K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,940K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGHPF by 0.05% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 1,563K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,259K shares , representing an increase of 19.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGHPF by 6.68% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,229K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,199K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGHPF by 0.97% over the last quarter.

BGEHX - Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund Class 2 holds 771K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

