KGHM Polska Miedz eyeing acquisitions in renewables this year

March 23, 2023 — 08:53 am EDT

March 23 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest copper producer KGHM Polska Miedz KGH.WA is thinking about acquisitions in the renewable energy sector this year, Chief Financial Officer Mateusz Wodejko told a press conference on Thursday.

He mentioned offshore wind farms and added: "regarding low emissions, we're also thinking about SMRs (Small Modular Reactors)".

KGHM Polska Miedz has allocated 3.25 billion zlotys ($755 million) in capital expenditure for property, plants and equipment this year, and 2.13 billion zlotys for other items.

($1 = 4.3044 zlotys)

