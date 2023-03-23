KGHM Polska Miedz eyeing acquisitions in renewables this year

Adds additional information

March 23 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest copper producer KGHM Polska Miedz KGH.WA is thinking about acquisitions in the renewable energy sector this year, Chief Financial Officer Mateusz Wodejko told a press conference on Thursday.

He mentioned offshore wind farms and added: "regarding low emissions, we're also thinking about SMRs (Small Modular Reactors)".

KGHM Polska Miedz has allocated 3.25 billion zlotys ($755 million) in capital expenditure for property, plants and equipment this year, and 2.13 billion zlotys for other items.

($1 = 4.3044 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Banacka and Patrycja Zaras; editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)

