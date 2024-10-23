KGHM Polska downgraded to Sell from Hold at Erste Group

Erste Group downgraded KGHM Polska (KGHPF) to Sell from Hold with a PLN 122.40 price target
Read More on KGHPF:
- KGHM Polska price target raised to PLN 165 from PLN 155 at JPMorgan
- KGHM Polska downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citi
- KGHM Polska price target raised to PLN 155 from PLN 150 at JPMorgan
