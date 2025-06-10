KGC vs. AGI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Mining - Gold stocks are likely familiar with Kinross Gold (KGC) and Alamos Gold (AGI). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Kinross Gold has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Alamos Gold has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that KGC likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than AGI has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

KGC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.62, while AGI has a forward P/E of 21.89. We also note that KGC has a PEG ratio of 0.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AGI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.66.

Another notable valuation metric for KGC is its P/B ratio of 2.53. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, AGI has a P/B of 3.18.

Based on these metrics and many more, KGC holds a Value grade of A, while AGI has a Value grade of C.

KGC is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that KGC is likely the superior value option right now.

