KGC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Kinross Gold Corp. (Symbol: KGC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.63, changing hands as low as $7.32 per share. Kinross Gold Corp. shares are currently trading down about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KGC's low point in its 52 week range is $2.84 per share, with $10.315 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.44.

