KGC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kinross Gold Corp. (Symbol: KGC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.62, changing hands as high as $4.80 per share. Kinross Gold Corp. shares are currently trading up about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KGC's low point in its 52 week range is $2.84 per share, with $6.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.76.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.