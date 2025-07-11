KGC on Firm Footing With Solid Liquidity: Can It Fuel Future Growth?

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC ended first-quarter 2025 with robust liquidity of roughly $2.3 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $694.6 million. Free cash flow also more than doubled year over year to $370.8 million in the first quarter, driven by the strength in gold prices and strong operating performance. KGC repaid the remaining $200 million of its term loan in the first quarter, reducing its net debt to around $540 million, thanks to the robust cash generation.



Kinross’ strong liquidity position and substantial cash flows allow it to finance its development projects, pay down debt and drive shareholder value. This strong financial base underpins key development projects, including Great Bear in Ontario and Round Mountain Phase X in Nevada. These projects are expected to boost production and cash flow, and deliver significant value. KGC’s solid financial health positions it well for disciplined capital spending and shareholder returns while supporting its key development agenda.



Among its peers, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM also ended the first quarter with strong liquidity, including cash and cash equivalents of $1,138 million. Agnico Eagle also generated solid first-quarter free cash flow of $594 million, marking an impressive 50% increase from $396 million a year ago. Agnico Eagle’s strong financial health allows it to maintain a strong exploration budget and fund a strong pipeline of growth projects.



Barrick Mining Corporation’s B cash and cash equivalents were around $4.1 billion at the end of the first quarter. Barrick generated strong operating cash flows of roughly $1.2 billion in the quarter, up 59% year over year. It also logged a free cash flow of $375 million for the first quarter, a nearly 12-fold year-over-year rise. The surge reflects Barrick’s higher operating cash flows driven by an uptick in realized gold and copper prices.

The Zacks Rundown for KGC

Kinross Gold’s shares have shot up 65.5% year to date against the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s rise of 50.8%, largely driven by the gold price rally.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, KGC is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 12.62, a modest 1.9% premium to the industry average of 12.39X. It carries a Value Score of B.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGC’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 73.5% and 14%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have been trending higher over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KGC stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barrick Mining Corporation (B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.