KGC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Kinross Gold Corp. (Symbol: KGC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.67, changing hands as low as $4.62 per share. Kinross Gold Corp. shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KGC's low point in its 52 week range is $3.30 per share, with $5.565 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.65.

