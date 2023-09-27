KGC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Kinross Gold Corp. (Symbol: KGC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.67, changing hands as low as $4.62 per share. Kinross Gold Corp. shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KGC's low point in its 52 week range is $3.30 per share, with $5.565 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.65.
Also see: FVL shares outstanding history
ETFs Holding SXL
Funds Holding SSKN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.