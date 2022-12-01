KGC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kinross Gold Corp. (Symbol: KGC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.29, changing hands as high as $4.44 per share. Kinross Gold Corp. shares are currently trading up about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KGC's low point in its 52 week range is $3 per share, with $6.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.38.

