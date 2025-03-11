$KFY stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KFY stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $18,507,094 of trading volume.

$KFY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $KFY:

$KFY insiders have traded $KFY stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KFY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY D BURNISON (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $7,315,925 .

. ROBERT P ROZEK (EVP, CFO & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $3,767,804 .

. MARK ARIAN (CEO of Consulting) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,444,860

DEBRA J PERRY sold 5,280 shares for an estimated $387,041

MICHAEL DISTEFANO (See Remarks) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $361,807

$KFY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $KFY stock to their portfolio, and 186 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

