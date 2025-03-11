News & Insights

$KFY stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

March 11, 2025 — 11:30 am EDT

March 11, 2025 — 11:30 am EDT

$KFY stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $18,507,094 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $KFY:

$KFY Insider Trading Activity

$KFY insiders have traded $KFY stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KFY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GARY D BURNISON (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $7,315,925.
  • ROBERT P ROZEK (EVP, CFO & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $3,767,804.
  • MARK ARIAN (CEO of Consulting) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,444,860
  • DEBRA J PERRY sold 5,280 shares for an estimated $387,041
  • MICHAEL DISTEFANO (See Remarks) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $361,807

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KFY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $KFY stock to their portfolio, and 186 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $KFY on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

KFY

