$KFY stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KFY stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $18,507,094 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $KFY:
$KFY Insider Trading Activity
$KFY insiders have traded $KFY stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KFY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GARY D BURNISON (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $7,315,925.
- ROBERT P ROZEK (EVP, CFO & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $3,767,804.
- MARK ARIAN (CEO of Consulting) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,444,860
- DEBRA J PERRY sold 5,280 shares for an estimated $387,041
- MICHAEL DISTEFANO (See Remarks) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $361,807
$KFY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $KFY stock to their portfolio, and 186 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 762,849 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,454,165
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. added 438,644 shares (+113.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,586,537
- TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC added 346,193 shares (+5931.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,350,717
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 327,803 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,110,312
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 207,688 shares (+56.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,008,555
- UBS GROUP AG added 204,360 shares (+274.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,784,082
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS added 184,170 shares (+19.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,422,266
