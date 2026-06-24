KFY Q4 Earnings Call Signals Deeper Regional Push

Korn Ferry KFY used its fourth-quarter call to do more than highlight another quarter of growth. Management used the discussion to frame a broader operating shift, arguing the firm is now better positioned to sell across clients, geographies and solutions.

The headline numbers were solid, but the more important takeaway was strategic. Executives spent much of the call explaining how a more regionally oriented model is meant to deepen client penetration and sustain growth even as macro conditions remain uneven.

KFY Recasts How It Wants to Be Measured

President and CEO Gary Burnison said Korn Ferry is moving away from presenting itself as a set of separate solutions and toward a more integrated, client-centric firm. He tied that change to the company’s “We Are Korn Ferry” push and said the next phase is meant to make the whole organization work more cohesively around customers.

Beginning in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, external reporting will shift to three regional segments: the Americas, EMEA and APAC. Solution details will still be disclosed, but under broader groupings spanning search, talent and organizational solutions, and workforce solutions.

That was a notable call theme because it signals that management wants investors to judge execution less by isolated business lines and more by how effectively the firm integrates offerings across accounts and markets. Burnison said the organization had been too solution-weighted and needed to pivot more toward geography.

Korn Ferry Leans Harder on Cross-Selling

Executive vice president, CFO and chief corporate officer Robert Rozek pointed to a 29.1% business referral rate in the quarter, up about 320 basis points, as evidence that the cross-selling push is gaining traction. He also said Marquee and Diamond accounts remained at 40% of consolidated fee revenues.

Rozek said the company is reviewing larger new engagements in a highly structured way, with regional, solution and industry leaders involved. In management’s view, that process is helping Korn Ferry win an initial mandate and then expand the relationship across the firm.

The financial backdrop supported that message. Estimated remaining fees under existing contracts rose 10% year over year to $1.883 billion, with management saying growth came from every solution. About 57% of that backlog is expected to be recognized over the next year.

KFY Finds Its Best Momentum in Search

Korn Ferry’s adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.40, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 by 2.2%. Fourth-quarter revenues rose 6.7% year over year to $759.8 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $739.5 million by 2.7%.

Korn/Ferry International Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Korn/Ferry International price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Korn/Ferry International Quote

The strongest operating momentum came from Professional Search & Interim, where fee revenues increased 14% to $149.1 million. Executive Search also remained healthy, with fee revenues up 7% to $242.0 million and adjusted EBITDA margin expanding to 26.4% from 23.9% a year earlier.

Burnison said Executive Search is moving upmarket, with higher average fees reflecting work at more senior organizational levels. On interim staffing, he said the business is benefiting both from internal referrals and from higher-value demand in areas such as technology, finance and accounting, HR and supply chain.

Korn Ferry Sees Pockets of External Pressure

Not every business line moved the same way. Digital fee revenues fell 3% in the quarter to $89.3 million, although subscription and license fee revenues increased to $38.0 million from $34.5 million. Consulting and RPO each posted 7% and 5% fee revenue growth, respectively.

On the macro front, management was explicit that the recent Middle East conflict hurt new business trends outside the Americas. Burnison told analysts that the disruption affected EMEA, the Middle East and APAC, even as demand in the Americas remained strong over the trailing four months.

That backdrop shaped a measured near-term outlook. Korn Ferry guided first-quarter fiscal 2027 fee revenues to $725 million to $745 million and earnings per share to $1.32 to $1.38, while Rozek said adjusted EBITDA margin should stay around 17%.

KFY Uses Q&A to Clarify Margins and AI

When analysts pressed on the flat fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA margin, Burnison said the main reason was higher bonus expense tied to stronger-than-expected revenue performance. Management framed that as a trade-off it was willing to accept in exchange for better top-line delivery.

On consulting, Burnison said the firm is challenging itself to move beyond traditional pricing structures and capture more value-based economics over time. He did not present a near-term change, but the comments suggested pricing model evolution is part of the broader strategic agenda.

AI also drew scrutiny. Burnison said Korn Ferry is already seeing efficiency gains across work streams, particularly in search, but stressed that the company is prioritizing customer experience and the protection of its proprietary assessment and client data over simply extracting cost savings.

Korn Ferry Keeps Growth and Capital in Balance

Management’s overall tone was confident but not carefree. Burnison repeatedly emphasized the size of Korn Ferry’s market opportunity and said the company now thinks in billions rather than hundreds of millions, yet he paired that ambition with caution around geopolitics and client spending conditions.

Capital allocation remained disciplined. Korn Ferry repurchased 1.24 million shares for $78.8 million in the quarter, returned $221 million to shareholders during fiscal 2026 through buybacks and dividends, and invested $85 million in capital spending tied to Talent Suite and productivity tools.

Zacks Signals on KFY

KFY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while its Value Score is A, Growth Score is B, Momentum Score is A, and VGM Score is A. Under the Zacks framework, the rank is the primary signal for near-term earnings revision momentum, while stronger Style Scores point to more attractive value, growth and momentum characteristics. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

That combination points to balanced near-term prospects rather than a clear bullish or bearish signal. The A-rated VGM profile is favorable on combined style traits, but the Zacks framework places greater weight on estimate revisions, meaning the current Zacks Rank can change as analysts update forecasts after the latest results.

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