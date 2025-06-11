KFY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Korn Ferry (Symbol: KFY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.28, changing hands as low as $68.73 per share. Korn Ferry shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KFY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KFY's low point in its 52 week range is $59.2272 per share, with $80.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.11.

