KFY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

December 11, 2025 — 01:11 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, shares of Korn Ferry (Symbol: KFY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $68.74, changing hands as high as $68.84 per share. Korn Ferry shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KFY shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Korn Ferry 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, KFY's low point in its 52 week range is $59.2272 per share, with $78.499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.25.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
