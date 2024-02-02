KfW considers taking stake in Thyssenkrupp warship unit

Adds CEO comments, context

FRANKFURT/BOCHUM, Germany, Feb 2 (Reuters) - State-lender KfW KFW.UL is considering taking a stake in Thyssenkrupp's TKAG.DE war ship division, a board member for the German conglomerate said on Friday, adding that a decision was expected before the summer.

"We are in regular good discussions with the government," Oliver Burkhard told Thyssenkrupp's annual general meeting (AGM), adding that KfW had officially started a related review process last week.

Thyssenkrupp is trying to sell a stake of around 25% in its marine systems unit, which makes submarines and frigates, to the government, mainly because of billions of euros of guarantees it must provide to clients.

Among other efforts to simplify its structure, the conglomerate is in discussions with Czech energy group EPH about a possible 50:50 joint venture involving Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe.

Thyssenkrupp CEO Miguel Lopez told the AGM that such a deal with EPH remained the company's preferred solution, but cautioned that talks would still take time as the outlook for the steel industry has deteriorated considerably in recent months.

"We want to reach a conclusion as soon as possible, but we don't want to be pressured into second-best solutions," Lopez said.

