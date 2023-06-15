KFRC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kforce Inc. (Symbol: KFRC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.92, changing hands as low as $58.59 per share. Kforce Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KFRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KFRC's low point in its 52 week range is $49.35 per share, with $67.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.69.

