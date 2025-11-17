Kforce (KFRC) Price Target Decreased by 12.20% to 37.61

The average one-year price target for Kforce (NYSE:KFRC) has been revised to $37.61 / share. This is a decrease of 12.20% from the prior estimate of $42.84 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $34.84 to a high of $43.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.22% from the latest reported closing price of $29.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kforce. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KFRC is 0.07%, an increase of 21.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.82% to 20,072K shares. The put/call ratio of KFRC is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,230K shares representing 12.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,227K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFRC by 44.53% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 852K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 815K shares , representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFRC by 44.32% over the last quarter.

Tributary Capital Management holds 827K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares , representing an increase of 48.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFRC by 49.81% over the last quarter.

New South Capital Management holds 710K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares , representing an increase of 15.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFRC by 35.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 597K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 593K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFRC by 24.45% over the last quarter.

