Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$51.00

Investors in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) had a good week, as its shares rose 9.1% to close at US$47.09 following the release of its full-year results. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$1.4b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Kforce surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$2.62 per share, modestly greater than expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:KFRC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 10th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, Kforce's six analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$1.38b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$2.59, roughly flat on the last 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.38b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.58 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 7.4% to US$51.00. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Kforce at US$53.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$45.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Kforce's past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 1.3%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 0.7% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 7.7% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Kforce is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Kforce going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Kforce has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.