Kforce, Inc. (KFRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Kforce, Inc. (KFRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KFRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of KFRC was $53.5, representing a -3.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.42 and a 159.71% increase over the 52 week low of $20.60.

KFRC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. (GIB) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH). KFRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.64. Zacks Investment Research reports KFRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.3%, compared to an industry average of 4.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KFRC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.