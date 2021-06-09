Kforce, Inc. (KFRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

Kforce, Inc. (KFRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KFRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $63.73, the dividend yield is 1.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KFRC was $63.73, representing a -1% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.38 and a 147.69% increase over the 52 week low of $25.73.

KFRC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. (JD) and Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB). KFRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.84. Zacks Investment Research reports KFRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.65%, compared to an industry average of 10.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KFRC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KFRC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KFRC as a top-10 holding:

Opus Small Cap Value ETF (OSCV)

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDVY with an increase of 19.76% over the last 100 days. OSCV has the highest percent weighting of KFRC at 1.88%.

