Kforce, Inc. (KFRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

Kforce, Inc. (KFRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KFRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 30% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $73.62, the dividend yield is 1.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KFRC was $73.62, representing a -9.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.47 and a 80.75% increase over the 52 week low of $40.73.

KFRC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. (JD) and Gartner, Inc. (IT). KFRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.44. Zacks Investment Research reports KFRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 35.31%, compared to an industry average of 14.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the kfrc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KFRC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KFRC as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB)

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDVY with an increase of 6.87% over the last 100 days. CSB has the highest percent weighting of KFRC at 1.43%.

