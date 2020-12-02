Kforce, Inc. (KFRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Kforce, Inc. (KFRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KFRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KFRC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.16, the dividend yield is 1.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KFRC was $41.16, representing a -3.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.84 and a 99.81% increase over the 52 week low of $20.60.

KFRC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. (GIB) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH). KFRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.42. Zacks Investment Research reports KFRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 7.34%, compared to an industry average of -31.6%.

