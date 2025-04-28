KFORCE Earnings Results: $KFRC Reports Quarterly Earnings

KFORCE ($KFRC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of $0.45 per share, missing estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $330,030,000, missing estimates of $341,294,040 by $-11,264,040.

KFORCE Insider Trading Activity

KFORCE insiders have traded $KFRC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KFRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW G THOMAS (Chief Experience Officer) sold 7,100 shares for an estimated $367,709

KFORCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of KFORCE stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

