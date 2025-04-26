KFORCE Earnings Preview: Recent $KFRC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

KFORCE ($KFRC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $341,294,040 and earnings of $0.48 per share.
KFORCE Insider Trading Activity
KFORCE insiders have traded $KFRC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KFRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW G THOMAS (Chief Experience Officer) sold 7,100 shares for an estimated $367,709
KFORCE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of KFORCE stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 745,375 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,262,762
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 547,863 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,063,832
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 145,334 shares (-6.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,240,437
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 126,953 shares (+8.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,198,235
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 117,866 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,683,002
- TRIBUTARY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 117,231 shares (+38.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,646,997
- UBS GROUP AG added 111,765 shares (+104.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,337,075
