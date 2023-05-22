Kforce Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for KFRC

In trading on Monday, shares of Kforce Inc. (Symbol: KFRC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $58.70, changing hands as high as $58.81 per share. Kforce Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KFRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KFRC's low point in its 52 week range is $49.35 per share, with $69.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.71.

