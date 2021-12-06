Kforce: Joseph Liberatore To Succeed David Dunkel As CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kforce Inc. (KFRC) said Joseph Liberatore, current President, will succeed David Dunkel as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2022. Liberatore has been appointed to the Board effective immediately. He will stand for election to the Board as a Class I Director.

Dunkel will retire effective December 30, 2021. Dunkel has held the CEO position at Kforce and its predecessors for over 40 years. He will remain employed by the company, on a limited, part-time basis, and continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board.

