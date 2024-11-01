News & Insights

KFM Kingdom Holdings to Review Interim Results and Dividends

November 01, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

KFM Kingdom Holdings Ltd. (HK:3816) has released an update.

KFM Kingdom Holdings Ltd. has announced an upcoming board meeting on November 22, 2024, to discuss and approve the company’s interim results for the six-month period ending September 30, 2024. The meeting will also consider the potential recommendation of an interim dividend, highlighting the company’s focus on shareholder returns. This announcement is likely to pique the interest of investors keen on tracking dividend trends and company performance.

