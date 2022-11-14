US Markets
KFC's Middle East and North Africa franchisee sets price range for IPO

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

November 14, 2022 — 12:31 am EST

Written by Hadeel Al Sayegh for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Americana Restaurants, the Middle East and North Africa franchisee of fast-food restaurants KFC and Pizza Hut, is set to raise as much as $1.8 billion from its initial public offering after the company disclosed an indicative price range on Monday.

The price range was set at 2.50 dirhams to 2.62 dirhams per share, the company said in a statement, implying an equity value for the group of $5.73 billion to $6.01 billion.

The final price will be disclosed on Nov. 23, the company said.

