KFC to launch Beyond Meat fried 'chicken' across United States

Yum Brands Inc's KFC restaurants will start selling plant-based fried "chicken" from Beyond Meat Inc across the United States on Jan. 10 for a limited time, KFC said on Tuesday.

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc's YUM.N KFC restaurants will start selling plant-based fried "chicken" from Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O across the United States on Jan. 10 for a limited time, KFC said on Tuesday.

