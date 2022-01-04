KFC to launch Beyond Meat fried 'chicken' across United States

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc's YUM.N KFC restaurants will start selling plant-based fried "chicken" from Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O across the United States on Jan. 10 for a limited time, KFC said on Tuesday.

