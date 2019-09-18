KFC Testing Fried Chicken And Donuts Sandwich

(RTTNews) - Kentucky Fried Chicken or KFC is testing a new combination of fried chicken and glazed donuts in sandwich.

Beginning September 16, the new item is available for a limited time, in select KFC locations in Virginia and Pennsylvania.

The customers can choose from two options of the new combination. A chicken and donut basket meal, which includes chicken tenders or bone-chicken plus one or two donuts, and a chicken sandwich, featuring a fried chicken patty between two donuts.

The basket meal reportedly will cost $5.49 for one donut and $7.49 for two donuts, and the sandwich is priced at $5.99, or as a combo meal for $7.99. The customers can also add a donut to any meal for a dollar.

KFC, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, said, "Through this test market, KFC is evaluating consumer appetite for bringing this growing food trend to its customers on a national scale."

The fast food restaurant chain has been experimenting many combinations in recent times. In July, KFC joined with snacks brand Cheetos to introduce a crunchy Cheetos sandwich. KFC also paired fried chicken and waffles.

The company in late August announced testing of plant-based "fried chicken" in partnership with alternative meat maker Beyond Meat in Atlanta.

