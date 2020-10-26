KFC Releases 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog For Holiday Season

(RTTNews) - KFC Corp., a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), said its famous fried chicken-scented 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog is available while supplies last exclusively in the U.S. at select Walmart stores and on Walmart.com for $15.88. The KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog is designed and manufactured by Enviro-Log, a consumer products and recycling company headquartered in Fitzgerald, Ga.

Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO, said: "We hope that by expanding our exclusive partnership with Enviro-Log and Walmart, people can once again grab a fried-chicken scented firelog, order a bucket of chicken from KFC, and savor the tastes, smells and warmth of what has become our favorite holiday tradition."

