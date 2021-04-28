KFC parent Yum Brands beats comparable sales estimates on easing pandemic curbs

US Markets
KFC owner Yum Brands Inc beat quarterly comparable sales estimates on Wednesday, boosted by the U.S. economy reopening and sustained demand from consumers ordering online.

April 28 (Reuters) - KFC owner Yum Brands Inc YUM.N beat quarterly comparable sales estimates on Wednesday, boosted by the U.S. economy reopening and sustained demand from consumers ordering online.

The roll-out of vaccines and the easing of dining room capacity restrictions in the United States have led to more people eating out after a year of ordering in, boosting sales at Yum's restaurant chains as well as those of its rivals.

Comparable sales rose 9% at the company, which also owns Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, in the first quarter ended March 31, beating estimates of an 8.6% increase, according to data from Refinitiv IBES.

Net income rose to $326 million, or $1.07 per share, from $83 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

