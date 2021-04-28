KFC parent Yum Brands beats comparable sales estimates on easing pandemic curbs

Adds details on profit

April 28 (Reuters) - KFC owner Yum Brands Inc YUM.N beat quarterly comparable sales estimates on Wednesday, boosted by the U.S. economy reopening and sustained demand from consumers ordering online.

The roll-out of vaccines and the easing of dining room capacity restrictions in the United States have led to more people eating out after a year of ordering in, boosting sales at Yum's restaurant chains as well as those of its rivals.

Comparable sales rose 9% at the company, which also owns Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, in the first quarter ended March 31, beating estimates of an 8.6% increase, according to data from Refinitiv IBES.

Net income rose to $326 million, or $1.07 per share, from $83 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Sriraj Kalluvila)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.