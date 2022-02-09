KFC-parent Yum Brands beats comparable sales estimates

Adds sales details, background

Feb 9 (Reuters) - KFC-parent Yum Brands Inc YUM.N reported quarterly comparable sales that beat Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, boosted by robust demand for its tacos and fried chicken as people venture out to eat after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

To attract returning customers, Yum has launched special menu offerings, including a crispy chicken sandwich taco at Taco Bell, a Detroit-style pizza at Pizza Hut and a plant-based imitation of its fried chicken at KFC.

Comparable sales in the fourth quarter jumped 5% for the company, which also owns Pizza Hut and Taco Bell chains. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting a 4.5% increase.

Same-store sales at its KFC restaurants rose 5%, while that of Taco Bell increased 8%. Analysts were expecting them to increase 4.1% and 6.1%, respectively.

Earnings per share rose to $1.11 from $1.08.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.