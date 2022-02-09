US Markets
YUM

KFC-parent Yum Brands beats comparable sales estimates

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

KFC-parent Yum Brands Inc reported quarterly comparable sales that beat Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, boosted by robust demand for its tacos and fried chicken as people venture out to eat after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Adds sales details, background

Feb 9 (Reuters) - KFC-parent Yum Brands Inc YUM.N reported quarterly comparable sales that beat Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, boosted by robust demand for its tacos and fried chicken as people venture out to eat after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

To attract returning customers, Yum has launched special menu offerings, including a crispy chicken sandwich taco at Taco Bell, a Detroit-style pizza at Pizza Hut and a plant-based imitation of its fried chicken at KFC.

Comparable sales in the fourth quarter jumped 5% for the company, which also owns Pizza Hut and Taco Bell chains. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting a 4.5% increase.

Same-store sales at its KFC restaurants rose 5%, while that of Taco Bell increased 8%. Analysts were expecting them to increase 4.1% and 6.1%, respectively.

Earnings per share rose to $1.11 from $1.08.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

YUM MCD QSR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular