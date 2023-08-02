News & Insights

US Markets
YUM

KFC owner Yum Brands beats quarterly sales, profit estimates on steady demand

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

August 02, 2023 — 07:09 am EDT

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraph 2, 3, profit in paragraph 6

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Yum Brands YUM.N topped market estimates for quarterly comparable sales and profit on Wednesday, as cheaper meals and promotional offers at its KFC restaurants drew in more customers while easing cost pressures boosted margins.

Yum Brands has attracted more lower-income consumers who have been most hit by inflation through aggressive promotions and offers, while an array of new menu item launches across its brands have also helped boost traffic.

At KFC, Yum Brands has banked on new launches, such as its chicken nuggets introduced in March, and cheaper meal options like the $5 Mac & Cheese Bowls and the 2-for-$5 fried chicken wrap offers, which helped quarterly comparable sales rise 13%, better than estimates of 8.29%.

Meanwhile, Taco Bell's second-quarter same store sales grew 4%, compared with expectations of a 4.18% rise.

Same-store sales at the company, which also owns the Pizza Hut chain, rose 9%, compared with analysts' estimates of a 7.01% increase, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Excluding items, Yum Brands earned $1.41 per share, above estimates of $1.24 per share.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

YUM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.