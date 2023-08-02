News & Insights

KFC owner Yum Brands beats quarterly sales estimates on steady demand

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

August 02, 2023 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Yum Brands YUM.N topped market estimates for quarterly comparable sales on Wednesday, as cheaper meals and promotional offers at its KFC and Taco Bell restaurants drew in more customers.

Same-store sales at the company, which also owns the Pizza Hut chain, rose 9% in the second quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of a 7.01% increase, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

