KFC owner Yum Brands beats quarterly sales estimates on steady demand

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Yum Brands YUM.N topped market estimates for quarterly comparable sales on Wednesday, as cheaper meals and promotional offers at its KFC and Taco Bell restaurants drew in more customers.

Same-store sales at the company, which also owns the Pizza Hut chain, rose 9% in the second quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of a 7.01% increase, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

