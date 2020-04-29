US Markets
YUM

KFC operator Yum's first-quarter profit falls 68.3%

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN WOOLSTON

Yum Brands Inc reported a 68.3% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as many restaurants across its four brands were closed or limited to delivery and take-away due to lockdowns to curb the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.

April 29 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc YUM.N reported a 68.3% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as many restaurants across its four brands were closed or limited to delivery and take-away due to lockdowns to curb the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.

Yum, which operates KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, said net income fell to $83 million, or 27 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31 from $262 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Same-store sales fell 7% for the quarter. Analysts had forecast a 6.94% fall, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

YUM

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular