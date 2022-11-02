World Markets
KFC Middle East and North Africa franchisee plans dual listing in UAE, Saudi

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

November 02, 2022 — 12:49 am EDT

Written by Hadeel Al Sayegh for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Americana Restaurants, the Middle East and North Africa franchisee of fast-food restaurants KFC and Pizza Hut, said it planned to launch an initial public offering (IPO), followed by a dual listing in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Adeptio Investments, an investment vehicle jointly-held by Dubai businessman and founder of Emaar Properties EMAR.DU Mohammed Alabbar and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, is offering about 2.53 billion existing ordinary shares, representing 30% of the company, Americana said in a regulatory filing.

The IPO would start from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21 for retail investors in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and Nov. 14 to Nov. 22 for institutional investors in both the countries.

Following its public share-sale, it expects to list on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Saudi Exchange on or around Dec. 6, it said.

